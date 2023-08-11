Search underway for missing Lee County woman

The Lee County Sheriff’s office reported that an intense search is underway for a missing Lee...
The Lee County Sheriff’s office reported that an intense search is underway for a missing Lee County woman.(MGN)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Iowa (WGEM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office reported that an intense search is underway for a missing Lee County woman.

Police say they are looking for Kelly Barlow, 40, along Highway 2 between Fort Madison and Donnellson.

A family member reached out to WGEM News and said they are worried about her safety due to her being undernourished. They family member said she has been missing since Aug. 8, and they are afraid she got lost during the storms that evening.

Police said they are using drones, dogs and UTVs to find Barlow.

Anyone with information on Barlow’s whereabouts should call LeeComm at 319-372-1310.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natasha McBride
Prosecutors to address McBride plea deal ahead of sentencing
PPP fraud investigation nets 37 workers at state-run developmental center
PPP fraud investigation nets 37 workers at state-run developmental center
Officials said a routine sample test of the municipal water system revealed that one of the...
Hannibal Board of Public Works issues boil order for E. Coli contamination
Quincy Target
Target store in Quincy now open to public for soft launch
The entire Tri-States region now lies in a threat level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather...
First Alert for Friday; Drought Monitor Updated Across the Region

Latest News

MO releases Teacher retention recommendations, Canton fully staffed
MO releases teacher hiring recommendations
Director Richard Young said they’re about one month away from breaking ground on the new...
Progress underway for new Brown County Public Library
The entire Tri-States region now lies in a threat level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather...
First Alert for Friday; Drought Monitor Updated Across the Region
brock
Jirehl Brock charged in Iowa State gambling probe