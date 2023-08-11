Search underway for missing Lee County woman

LEE COUNTY, Iowa (WGEM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office reported that an intense search is underway for a missing Lee County woman.

Police say they are looking for Kelly Barlow, 40, along Highway 2 between Fort Madison and Donnellson.

A family member reached out to WGEM News and said they are worried about her safety due to her being undernourished. They family member said she has been missing since Aug. 8, and they are afraid she got lost during the storms that evening.

Police said they are using drones, dogs and UTVs to find Barlow.

Anyone with information on Barlow’s whereabouts should call LeeComm at 319-372-1310.

