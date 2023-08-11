‘Your mind wanders’: Passenger recalls frightening moments after plane drops 15K feet in minutes

Oxygen masks dropped down on an American Airlines flight Thursday after the cabin depressurized, a passenger said.
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - Passengers on a flight shared their terrifying experience after the plane reportedly dropped thousands of feet in a matter of minutes.

During the flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Gainesville, Florida, oxygen masks dropped down to passengers after one traveler said the cabin depressurized.

“We started to descend really fast, and once we were breathing, you started to smell this burning smell, so that’s when I got really nervous,” Harrison Hove said.

Hove said the plane, American Airlines Flight 5916, descended 15,000 feet in three minutes.

“The initial moments were really scary, really freaky because your mind wanders and you have a void of information,” Hove said.

He said that while the situation was scary, the flight crew handled the incident well and got the plane on the ground safely.

American Airlines said the plane did not need to declare an emergency upon landing and taxied to the gate under its own power. Nobody was injured during the incident.

The airline said 50 passengers and three crew members were aboard the plane.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natasha McBride
Prosecutors to address McBride plea deal ahead of sentencing
PPP fraud investigation nets 37 workers at state-run developmental center
PPP fraud investigation nets 37 workers at state-run developmental center
Officials said a routine sample test of the municipal water system revealed that one of the...
Hannibal Board of Public Works issues boil order for E. Coli contamination
brock
Jirehl Brock charged in Iowa State gambling probe
The entire Tri-States region now lies in a threat level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather...
First Alert for Friday; Drought Monitor Updated Across the Region

Latest News

Oxygen masks dropped down on an American Airlines flight Thursday after the cabin...
‘Your mind wanders’: Flyer recalls frightening moments after plane drops 15K feet in minutes
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland makes a point as he speaks to members of the house of...
LIVE: Attorney General Merrick Garland to make statement
Wildfire wreckage is seen Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The search of the...
Death toll from Hawaii wildfires increases to 55; town of Lahaina ‘gone,’ governor says
The Lee County Sheriff’s office reported that an intense search is underway for a missing Lee...
Search underway for missing Lee County woman