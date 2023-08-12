2 Rivers Recycling Center adds a thrift store

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - One Tri-State recycling plant is taking it up a notch so that no items go to waste.

If you head on down to the 2 Rivers Recycling Center in Hannibal, you’ll see there’s a thrift store now attached to it. If you go to recycle your clothes, electronics, or any item that’s still usable, workers will now redirect you to the thrift store to donate there. You can also get shopping done at a low price.

“It’s not something we’re trying to make big money with,” said 2 Rivers Industries, Inc. Executive Director Justin Barnhart. “That’s not the intention behind it. It helps generate revenue for us, which we need. But it’s also an opportunity to give back to the community. Especially the children with disabilities. We can give back to them without charging the family a thing.”

Barnhart said children with disabilities from ages 4-14 can exchange their used clothes for free through the store’s New 2 U program. Parents of a child with disabilities just have to bring the child to the shop with three items of clothes and they can get a free replacement.

Barnhart said the condition of the clothes do not matter, but they do ask that undergarments are new.

