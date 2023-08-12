Hannibal BPW lifts citywide boil order
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The boil order issued for Hannibal has been lifted, according to officials with the Hannibal Board of Public Works.
The boil order was issued after E. coli bacteria was found in some water samples that were taken from the water system on Aug. 8 and Aug. 9.
Officials said test results from water samples taken on Aug. 10 and Aug. 11 showed that the water is safe to drink again.
