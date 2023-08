Hospital Report: August 12, 2023

Deaths:

William E. “Billy” Motley, age 53, of Hannibal, died on August 8 at Blessing Hospital.

Caleb James Lovell, age 27, of Hannibal, formerly of Canton, Mo. died on August 2.

Carol Halsey, age 80, of Quincy, died on August 9 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy.

Joni Marie Epperson, age 57, of Payson, died on August 10 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Mo.

Dorothy “Jan” Pfeiffer, age 88, of Quincy, died on August 11, 2023 at her home.

Dyas O. Roberts, age 69, of Quincy, died on August 9 at Blessing Hospital.

Births:

Scott Baker and Jennifer Rigwelski-Baker, of Payson, Ill, welcomed a girl.

Kale and Gabrielle Houghton, of Quincy, welcomed a boy.

