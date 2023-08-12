Missing Lee County woman found safe

LEE COUNTY, Iowa (WGEM) - A woman that was missing for six days was found safe on Saturday, according to Lee County Sheriff Stacy Weber.

Weber said Kelly Barlow, 40, of Fort Madison, is safe and at home now after an intense search. He said she refused hospital treatment when she was found.

A family member reached out to WGEM news and said Barlow had been missing since Aug. 8, and they were afraid she had become lost during the storms that evening.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office deployed a search along Highway 2 between Fort Madison and Donnellson on Friday using drones, dogs and UTVs to attempt to locate Barlow.

