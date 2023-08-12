Monroe City officials address disruption in utility billing services

MONROE CITY, Mo. (WGEM) - Monroe City officials addressed utility billing issues the residents of Monroe City have been facing over the past few months in a statement on Friday.

The statement said residents in Monroe City have been experiencing unexpected interruptions in their utility billing services.

Officials said they are aware of the “inconvenience” this situation is causing residents and they have efforts underway to rectify to situation.

They said there has been errors with the meter readings for all utilities including water, electric, gas and sewer. They said these errors are not isolated to just the past few months, but on some readings, its been several years.

According to officials, this issue has affected the utility database and the city can’t send out utility bills until 1500 bills are reviewed.

To help resolve the issue as soon as possible, the city will not be conducting any utility services between Aug. 14 and Aug. 18. They have also contacted the the utility billing system and meter reading system to help resolve the situation quicker.

Officials said residents can expect to receive their July and August bills in a short window of time and the city will be extending deadlines to accommodate. The city also plans to establish payment plants with affected residents to suit their needs.

Any automatic withdrawals for August will not be processed. Once bills are received, residents are required to pay through return mail or in person at city hall for the month of August.

They said their goal is to have the billing system accurate and on-time for September.

Officials are asking residents not to attempt to read their own meters to prevent damage.

