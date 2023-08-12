Pittsfield Fire Department hosts family-friendly open house

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - A Tri-State community spent the day getting the youth “fired” up about public service. Approximately one hundred kids turned out to the Pittsfield Fire Department on Saturday for fun and learning.

At the family-friendly open house, kids of all ages got an up-close look inside the firehouse and learned real firefighting techniques like spraying the hose. They had the chance to meet “Paw Patrol” character Marshal and get their faces painted.

“I met ‘Paw Patrol’ and I ate snow cones,” said 4-year-old Reagan Rumple.

Her 7-year-old brother Gannon said learning how to use the fire extinguisher was his favorite activity.

“They wanted to see how fast I could do it,” Gannon said.

The activities from Saturday’s event inspired Gannon to be a fireman when he grows up.

“Just like my dad does,” Gannon said.

Firefighters said this was the first time they hosted an open house like this in 5 years.

“We just really wanted to give back to the community that gives to us,” said Pittsfield Fire Chief Jason White.

White said they enjoy teaching young minds about fire and other emergency service careers.

“Just get the kids here, families, kind of practice some fire safety stuff and get it out in the community,” White said.

White said the number of volunteer firefighters have declined.

“We used to see a lot of people come in,” White said. “And it’s just slowly dying off. And hopefully with some integration here and stuff like that we can get people in the doors that want to get trained and want to help the community.”

White said they are actively recruiting volunteers. You can contact the Pittsfield Fire Department for more information.

