Police arrest two teens following burglaries in McDonough and Hancock counties

Wyatt P. Link
Wyatt P. Link(McDonough Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
McDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - Police arrested two teens this week after an investigation into a series of burglaries in rural McDonough and Hancock counties.

Officials with the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office said they started looking into the string of burglaries on Aug. 1. Since then, several more burglaries have been reported.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and the La Harpe Police Department started their own investigations in their jurisdictions.

Police said on Aug. 10, a 17-year-old boy was arrested by McDonough County Sheriff’s detectives and was referred to the McDonough County Juvenile Probation.

The teen was charged with several counts of burglary and was released to a parent or guardian.

Police say they also arrested Wyatt P. Link, 18, of La Harpe on at 4:40 p.m. Aug. 11.

Link was charged with three counts of burglary and one count of criminal damage of property. He was held in the McDonough County Jail pending a bond hearing.

Police said more charges are expected, and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office may have similar charges for the teens in the future.

If you have been the victim of an unreported rural burglary, call the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office at 309-833-2323.

