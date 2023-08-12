Quincy apartments catch fire, leaves two displaced

By Jayla Louis
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Fire Department responded to a structure fire early Saturday morning at 1123 N. Sixth St. that ended up leaving two people displaced.

Firefighters said they received a report from the Quincy Police Department of flames in the back of the building at 1:27 a.m.

Firefighters said the QPD officers made sure all occupants were out of the residence before their arrival.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a two-story brick home containing four apartments with a second floor wood deck and stairwell in the back of the residence on fire.

According to firefighters, they had three firetrucks on site and 10 personnel working to get the fire put out.

They reported extensive damage to the second floor deck and to the west side exterior of the building.

Firefighters said no injuries were reported, but two of the six residents are displaced due to fire and water damage.

