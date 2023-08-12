Warm, humid and drier Saturday; Strong storms again possible Sunday

A pleasant day is in store for our area today, with sunshine and dry conditions expected...
A pleasant day is in store for our area today, with sunshine and dry conditions expected albeit a less-than-ideal comfort index forecast due to continued humidity levels making it feel somewhat muggy.(WGEM)
By Jesse Risley
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Did your area see storm damage with the severe thunderstorms that rolled through some parts of the Tri-States late Friday night and early Saturday morning? If so, let us know! You can go to Wgem.com and click “submit photos and video” at the top of the homepage or use the WGEM news app and click the menu tab in the top left and then select “submit photos and video.”

We will see quieter and drier conditions for your Saturday as highs are poised to reach the upper-80s to near 90 degrees across the region under mostly sunny skies. While we see a shift to a more northerly wind direction it will remain on the humid side leaving us with a less-than-ideal comfort index throughout the day despite otherwise pleasant conditions. Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with a low in the mid-60s with continued NNW winds.

Sunday will feature the potential for more unsettled weather. Clouds will once again be on the increase throughout the day as daytime highs Sunday are expected to be in the upper-70s to lower-80s across the region. A more potent cold front brings the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms to parts of the region yet again on Sunday evening. Once this front passes we will see a pattern change with cooler and drier weather prevailing to start off the work week.

J. Risley

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Bliefnick sentencing
‘You replaced their mother’s love with emotional scars’: Timothy Bliefnick sentenced to life in prison
PPP fraud investigation nets 37 workers at state-run developmental center
PPP fraud investigation nets 37 workers at state-run developmental center
Timothy Bliefnick
A deeper look at evidence revealed in Bliefnick murder trial
Kelly Barlow
Search underway for missing Lee County woman
Greenlee, Minor
Four arrested following drug search warrant in Hannibal

Latest News

First Alert Weather - Evening - Friday
There is a level 2 of 5 risk for severe weather across the tri-states this evening and overnight.
First Alert: Severe T-Storm Risk Friday Night into Saturday Morning
First Alert Weather - Evening - Thursday
The entire Tri-States region now lies in a threat level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather...
First Alert for Friday; Drought Monitor Updated Across the Region