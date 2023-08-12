Warm, humid and drier Saturday; Strong storms again possible Sunday

QUINCY (WGEM) - Did your area see storm damage with the severe thunderstorms that rolled through some parts of the Tri-States late Friday night and early Saturday morning? If so, let us know! You can go to Wgem.com and click “submit photos and video” at the top of the homepage or use the WGEM news app and click the menu tab in the top left and then select “submit photos and video.”

We will see quieter and drier conditions for your Saturday as highs are poised to reach the upper-80s to near 90 degrees across the region under mostly sunny skies. While we see a shift to a more northerly wind direction it will remain on the humid side leaving us with a less-than-ideal comfort index throughout the day despite otherwise pleasant conditions. Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with a low in the mid-60s with continued NNW winds.

Sunday will feature the potential for more unsettled weather. Clouds will once again be on the increase throughout the day as daytime highs Sunday are expected to be in the upper-70s to lower-80s across the region. A more potent cold front brings the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms to parts of the region yet again on Sunday evening. Once this front passes we will see a pattern change with cooler and drier weather prevailing to start off the work week.

J. Risley

