Brief Taste of Fall Weather to Start the Week

The weather will feel quite refreshing Monday and Tuesday with cooler than average conditions. (WGEM)

The start of the work week may have some wanting to break out the fall decor a little early. However, summer is set to make a comeback by the end of the week and next weekend.

High pressure will move in behind Sunday night’s cold front bringing an end to the overnight showers and storms. As the high pressure settles in, Northwesterly flow will kick in bringing a cooler airmass to the region. High temperatures will struggle to reach 80 degrees Monday and Tuesday, with overnight lows set to drop into the mid to upper 50′s. For some locations, this could be the coolest weather since early June. The breeze will also pick up on Monday with gusts approaching 25-30mph.

The weather will gradually warm through the week with high temperatures returning to the low to mid 80′s by Wednesday through Friday, accompanied by plenty of sunshine. In the extended forecast, there are signs of temperatures continuing to rise, with highs nearing 90 once again by next weekend. Those who enjoy Autumn like weather should enjoy the early taste fall this week. Those who love summer and the pool will get their weather back by next weekend and into the extended range.

