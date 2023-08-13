Family seeks justice after 21-year-old National Guardswoman found dead, husband arrested

A Utah family is seeking justice after a suspected homicide of their daughter in Alaska. (SOURCE: KUTV)
By Emma Riley
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) – A Utah family is seeking justice for the death of a 21-year-old National Guardswoman.

Saria Hildabrand’s husband is now accused of murder and evidence tampering.

Hildabrand had only been in Alaska for seven months after she moved there to be with her husband and to be a combat medic in the Alaska National Guard.

Hildabrand’s mother, Meredith Barney, said one of Hildabrand’s favorite parts of being in the National Guard were the friendships and connections she made.

“Hearing all the little stories that people send me about their memories about her and pictures, it’s been really hard to see all of that, but very beautiful to see all these relationships she had and how loved she was by everybody,” she said.

Barney said it was Hildabrand’s husband who reported her missing on the night of Aug. 7.

She was last seen leaving for work from her Anchorage home on Aug. 6 around 10 a.m. Her body was found a few days later, and her husband, 21-year-old Zarrius Hildabrand, was booked in jail for two counts of murder and one count of tampering with evidence.

Hildabrand’s family is now calling for justice.

“Him going to jail, him having to pay for his crime for murdering my kid,” Barney said.

Barney said her bond with her daughter was special.

“I had her when I was 18 and so it was kind of like we grew up together, and we’ve always been super close, and we just had so much fun together,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KUTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Bliefnick sentencing
‘You replaced their mother’s love with emotional scars’: Timothy Bliefnick sentenced to life in prison
Kelly Barlow
Missing Lee County woman found safe
PPP fraud investigation nets 37 workers at state-run developmental center
PPP fraud investigation nets 37 workers at state-run developmental center
Quincy apartment’s catch fire, leaves two displaced
Quincy apartments catch fire, leaves two displaced
Greenlee, Minor
Four arrested following drug search warrant in Hannibal

Latest News

A house explosion outside Pittsburgh leaves 5 dead, 3 injured, officials say. (KDKA)
Pennsylvania home explosion investigation "could take years"
Five people are dead, one person is missing and three people are injured after an explosion in...
VIDEO: Five killed in massive home explosion
Archaeologists have uncovered a 1,500-year-old Teotihuacan village in Mexico City.
Archaeologists find remains of 1,500-year-old city in Mexico
Ukrainian soldiers fire a mortar towards Russian positions at the front line, near Bakhmut,...
7 killed in Ukraine’s Kherson region, including a 23-day-old baby girl
Ukraine is claiming progress in areas it's been trying to crack Russian defenses for weeks. (CNN)
Ukraine claims "partial success" in the south