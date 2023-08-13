First Alert for Sunday, comfortable start to next week

QUINCY (WGEM) - The tri-states is under a First Alert for Sunday, and we will wake up to overcast skies. Dense cloud cover for a majority of the day will hold temperatures below 80 degrees for most of the area. Showers and thunderstorms will move into the southern tier of the region late-morning and continue into the afternoon. A break in the rain is expected during the evening, and there could be a few peeks of sunshine near sunset for some. More thunderstorms will arrive after sunset and continue overnight.

A second round of thunderstorms are expected late Sunday, a few of which could become severe. (Gray Stations With Max)

Sunday night’s storms are more likely to turn severe than the storms we see earlier in the day. There is a level 1 of 5 risk for severe weather across the northern portion of the tri-states and a level 2 of 5 risk across the southern tier. This is why we have First Alert for Sunday. Our main concerns with Sunday’s severe weather potential are large hail, damaging winds, localized flash flooding, and an isolated tornado.

The tri-states is split between a level 1 of 5 and a level 2 of 5 risk for severe weather Sunday. There is also a First Alert for Sunday due to the severe storm potential. (Gray Stations With Max)

Much of the region is expected to pick up half an inch of rain, with some places exceeding an inch of rain by Monday morning.

The tri-states will see a good dousing of rain Sunday, but enjoy it - we won't see much rain for most of the following week. (Gray Stations With Max)

High pressure settles in behind Sunday’s storms, and clears the tri-states out for much of the work week. Monday brings clearing skies and breezy conditions, but temperatures are what people will notice the most. Daytime highs early next week will hover in the mid 70s and lows will dip into the upper 50s, teasing a “Fool’s Autumn”. There is a slight chance for thunderstorms late Wednesday night. Thereafter, we see abundant sunshine with gradually increasing temperatures. Conditions become more seasonable near the weekend, as highs return to the mid 80s.

