One person shot in Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) - One person was shot in Quincy overnight, according to officials with the Quincy Police Department.

Police reported they responded to a shots fired call at 2:13 a.m. on Sunday at 2811 Cheswick Road.

Police said while they were on their way to the scene, they were informed a gunshot wound victim was being treated at Blessing ER.

Police reported that this does not seem to be a random incident and that it’s still under investigation.

