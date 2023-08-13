One person shot in Quincy

By Jayla Louis
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - One person was shot in Quincy overnight, according to officials with the Quincy Police Department.

Police reported they responded to a shots fired call at 2:13 a.m. on Sunday at 2811 Cheswick Road.

Police said while they were on their way to the scene, they were informed a gunshot wound victim was being treated at Blessing ER.

Police reported that this does not seem to be a random incident and that it’s still under investigation.

