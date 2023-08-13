Quincy Target holds grand opening

QUINCY (WGEM) - Days after the soft launch brought customers in, the Target in Quincy held its grand opening Sunday morning.

Officially open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., the store was filled with customers on Sunday shopping for groceries, back to school supplies, clothing and more.

Store director Heather Risenhoover said the staff was really excited to get the store open.

“It’s been fun for us because it’s nice to see people. The first couple weeks and months it’s been just us putting the store togethe, and now just being engaged with the community, it’s just been a lot of fun in hearing the excitement and the comments that they have,” Risenhoover said.

She said there has been constant customers since the soft launch on Wednesday.

“It hasn’t stopped but we’re not complaining at all. We enjoy seeing every new face in the building and we’re excited to start building some great relationships with our guests,” Risenhoover said.

According to Risenhoover, the store held a soft launch before the grand opening to help the staff get ready for the real deal.

“It was just an opportunity for us to start meeting guests and kind of engaging in what does our job look like with them and how to we serve them the best,” Risenhoover said.

The next big step for the store will be getting the CVS Pharmacy open, which is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 27.

