Adams Co. prosecutor: “I’ve never seen a crime that was as planned as this one was”

QUINCY (WGEM) - The most “pre-meditated crime he’s ever seen.” That’s how Adams County State’s Attorney Josh Jones described the murder of a Quincy mother of three.

A judge sentenced her estranged husband, Timothy Bliefnick, on Friday to natural life in prison without parole.

WGEM News sat down with Jones to reflect on the trial that took the Quincy community by storm.

“I’ve never seen a crime that was as planned as this one was,” Jones said.

In October, 2022, Timothy Bliefnick purchased a blue Schwinn bike via Facebook while using a fake account under the name John Smith. The same bike was found abandoned just a few blocks away from Bliefnick’s home on Hampshire street. It had no reflectors, and police witnesses at the trial said the seat height was almost identical to another bike found in his possession.

“I don’t know when it started [the plan to murder Rebecca Bliefnick],” Jones said. “This wasn’t just a spur-of-the-moment thing.”

Evidence shown during the trial in May found that Bliefnick traveled to and from Rebecca’s home on Kentucky Road several times in a matter of weeks, using the blue Schwinn bike with no reflectors. He was caught on camera, and phone and laptop search history matched the times that he arrived home.

Some search history proved he made searches for a license plate and vehicle identification number (VIN) in a car that was parked in Rebecca’s driveway on Feb. 14.

Jones was called to the home in the 2500 block of Kentucky Road on Feb. 23 around 4 p.m., around the same time Rebecca was found with 14 gun shot wounds, dead on the bathroom floor.

“Sometimes you lose some of the facts of the case if you’re not there at the very beginning,” Jones said. “We’re there to assist, we’re there to put eyes on the crime scene that if it goes to trial, at some point in the future we can talk about the crime scene itself without having to rely on photographs or other people’s testimony.”

Jones said he saw everything. He was taken down the same hallway Rebecca was chased by her estranged husband, where he kicked open a door to the bedroom, and eventually to where Rebecca was laying.

“To a certain extent you separate yourself from the crime scene, you just have to kind of turn that off,” Jones said when asked how he handles major crime scenes. “This one was tough. There were some nightmares, there were some sleepless nights and luckily I have a great team at the state’s attorney’s office, we sit down and we talk about these things.”

Jones said there was no history of domestic abuse between the couple. However, he said the case speaks volumes to other types of abuse and individuals who might be facing the same situation. On March 13 when Bliefnick was arrested, he said it was an act of domestic violence, which can take many forms.

“There was emotional abuse, emotional trauma that Becky suffered and I think that’s something the Quincy community is coming to grips with,” Jones said. “Physical abuse is not the only way abuse can occur”

Jones referred to text messages from Rebecca’s friends and family that were exchanged and shown during the trial.

One message from Rebecca’s long time friend Nicole Bateman in 2021 read:

“I literally had a panic attack Friday night thinking Tim is going to come after me and do the same if he continues to not get his way. If he’s crazy enough to file this OOP [order of protection] and make all this crap up and blame it on me, what else is he willing to do?”

In other messages, Rebecca mentioned how a co-worker was murdered by her ex-husband and she feared the same would happen to her.

For the two counts of first-degree murder, Bliefnick received a life sentence each, and also a life sentence for the one count of home invasion. The three life sentences merged into natural life with no chance of parole.

