Adams County Ambulance to hold EMT academy

QUINCY (WGEM) - When you have a medical emergency, you call EMT’s to get the rapid response help you need but a lack of staff could affect response times.

Adams County Ambulance and Emergency Medical Services John Simon said they have 30 staff members, but would like to have 42. He hopes a new academy they will hold at the end of the month will bolster those numbers.

Simon said the employment-based class offers those looking for a change in career or interested in EMT work the ability to learn the skills while getting paid.

Instructor Tyler Wilson said it combines both classroom and hands-on learning for students to better understand patient care and the job.

“Airway breathing, circulation and then when we get onto the trucks then they’re gonna learn how to do patient assessments, vitals, management of the airways and stopping the bleedings if they have any type of trauma, trauma assessments and then transporting to the hospital,” Wilson said.

Wilson said the participants will get 152 hours of classroom time, 112 hours of hands on learning time, and 80 hours clinical time. Wilson said it’s above what the state requires for hours and he hopes it’ll help build students into strong EMTs.

Simon said it’s a useful recruiting tool as well. He said while they do offer night classes for those interested, this one provides a more in depth and financial opportunity for those interested.

“It’s not uncommon we see people with work life balances and they’re trying to hold down a full time job in order to support their family. They may want to go to the EMT pathway, but it’s just a lot to try to put evening courses and taking care of family and balancing all of this,” Simon said.

He said they want to take away the financial strain by paying those who take the class. He said it’ll provide them the necessary experience they need which will get them on the career path with Adams County Ambulance and Emergency Medical Services.

He said at least 30 people applied, and they still accept applications, though you want to get them in soon before the August 28th deadline.

There are only 10 spots available.

if you are interested in signing up for the class, you can call (217) 277-2005 or you can go to their website.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.