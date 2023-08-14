Cold front leads to temporary taste of fall

QUINCY (WGEM) - A cold front is making its way through the Tri-States this morning and is producing some scattered showers. Some of the rain will be heavy and there may be a few rumbles of thunder. The rain should be done by 8 AM. However, not everyone will get rain. We will have breezy northwesterly winds that could gust 25 - 30 mph. Although we will have a rather cloudy start to the day, the clouds will very gradually start to clear. Those breezy northwesterly winds and slowly clearing clouds will make for a much cooler day. Highs will resemble fall, in the mid 70s. Later this evening, some clouds will start to return and there could be just a few hit or miss showers. These showers would be few and far between, with most of the Tri-States remaining dry. The better chance for these spotty showers will be for the northern tier of the Tri-States. Through the night, we will go from partly cloudy skies to mostly clear skies. Lows will remind us of fall again, as they will be in the mid 50s to near 60°. Winds tonight could gust 20 - 25 mph.

Tomorrow will start off with some clouds again, before we have decreasing clouds. A cooler airmass will remain over the region, leading to another day of highs in the mid 70s. Lows tomorrow night will be a little cooler, with everyone in the 50s. Those nighttime lows are rather cool for this time of year.

If you enjoy the fall-like temperatures, be sure to enjoy the next few days as summer will be making a strong return.

