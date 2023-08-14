Cooler Weather Continues but Heat is on the Horizon

After a few days of feeling like mid September, August heat will return by the weekend.
By Logan Williams
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After a few days of mid-September like temperatures, August heat will return with vengeance towards the weekend.

Tuesday will feature similar conditions to Monday, with a bit more sunshine and a bit less of a breeze. High temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 70′s once again, several degrees cooler than average. Lows Tuesday night will dip into the mid to upper 50′s. Some locations could see their lowest temperatures since early to mid June. Highs return to the low 80′s on Wednesday and mid 80′s by Thursday and Friday accompanied by abundant sunshine.

Towards the weekend, a dome of high pressure will build overhead, settled very close to the Tri-States. This will allow temperatures to warm even further, with highs forecast to rise into the upper 80′s to low 90′s from Saturday onwards with minimal rain chances. After a couple weeks of active weather, the warm and dry pattern we saw in July looks to make a comeback for the second half of August.

