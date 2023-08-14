Great River Honor Flight to surpass over 2K veterans with 66th mission

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Great River Honor Flight Board of Directors announced Monday its 66th mission will take place Thursday out of John Wood Community College.

A total of 31 veterans will participate in the trip. 27 veterans served during the Vietnam era, the remaining served before or after Vietnam.

This will be the 66th mission for the local veterans since the program started serving the Tri-State region in 2010. Since then, 2,098 local veterans who served in WWII, Korea, Vietnam and between those conflicts previously practiced in this program.

The departure and return on August 17th will be from John Wood Community College in Quincy. The trip will follow the itinerary used over the past 13 years.

They will start with a 2 a.m. bus departure to Lambert Field in St. Louis, where they will board their flight to Baltimore and then on to DC.

The first stop will be at the Vietnam Wall Memorial. This stop will also include visits to the Korea and Lincoln Memorials.

Then on their itinerary is a stop at the World War II Memorial, leading to the Washington Monument, where a group photo will be taken.

Next, the group will stop at the Air Force Memorial overlooking the Pentagon and then visit Arlington National Cemetery, including seeing the ceremonial change of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The DC trip will conclude with a stop at the Iwo Jima Memorial and then a dinner at the Navy Memorial on Pennsylvania Avenue. The veterans will then head to Reagan International Airport for their return flight to St. Louis.

A charter bus will bring them back to John Wood for a homecoming with an expected arrival time in Quincy around 10:30 p.m.

According to organizers, the Great River Honor Flight, which is the Tri-States’ hub of the Honor Flight program, has flown 2,098 local Veterans to Washington, D.C., since it was established in 2009. This trip will increase that total to 2,129.

