Nevada man arrested on Pike County child porn warrant

James B. Knight
James B. Knight(Pike Co. Sheriffs office)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - A Nebraska man was arrested in July on an arrest warrant for unlawful possession of child pornography that stemmed from an investigation from 2021 in Pike County, Illinois, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Department.

Police said James B. Knight, 57, of Elko, Nevada, formerly of Pleasant Hill, Illinois, was arrested on July 19 in Elko for seven counts of unlawful possession of child pornography.

According to police, an investigation into Knight began on Jan. 27, 2021, when they were notified that Knight was in possession of child pornography. Police said they recovered 47 images of child pornography from Knight.

Police said that Knight moved away from Pleasant Hill in the summer of 2019, but the case continued and a warrant was issued for Knight’s arrest.

Police reported that Knight was extradited from Nevada to Illinois where he is being held at the Pike County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person shot in Quincy
One person shot in Quincy
Wyond Bynum
1 dead in Adams County shooting
It's been less than six months from the time of the offense to when Bliefnick was sentenced on...
Adams Co. prosecutor: “I’ve never seen a crime that was as planned as this one was”
The Target in Quincy held its grand opening on Sunday, several days following its soft opening.
Quincy Target holds grand opening
Wyatt P. Link
Police arrest two teens following burglaries in McDonough and Hancock counties

Latest News

Social Media
Starting next year, child influencers can sue if earnings aren’t set aside, says new Illinois law
Honor Flight Veterans receive a welcome home celebration at Mark Twain High School on June...
Great River Honor Flight to surpass over 2,100 veterans with 66th mission
18-year old Wyond Bynum, of Clayton, Ill., is charged with three counts of first-degree murder.
1 dead in Adams County shooting, sheriff says shooter and victim had history
Adams County Ambulance to hold EMT academy
Adams County Ambulance to hold EMT Academy