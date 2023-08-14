Nevada man arrested on Pike County child porn warrant

PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - A Nebraska man was arrested in July on an arrest warrant for unlawful possession of child pornography that stemmed from an investigation from 2021 in Pike County, Illinois, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Department.

Police said James B. Knight, 57, of Elko, Nevada, formerly of Pleasant Hill, Illinois, was arrested on July 19 in Elko for seven counts of unlawful possession of child pornography.

According to police, an investigation into Knight began on Jan. 27, 2021, when they were notified that Knight was in possession of child pornography. Police said they recovered 47 images of child pornography from Knight.

Police said that Knight moved away from Pleasant Hill in the summer of 2019, but the case continued and a warrant was issued for Knight’s arrest.

Police reported that Knight was extradited from Nevada to Illinois where he is being held at the Pike County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

