One injured in Adams County shooting

By WGEM Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CAMP POINT, Ill. (WGEM) - Authorities said one person went to the hospital after a shooting early Monday morning.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office responded to 505 West Jefferson Street around midnight in response to a shooting.

Authorities said a victim was taken to Blessing Hospital.

Officials said the shooting remains under investigation. Illinois State Police Crime Scene investigators are expected to take part in the investigation.

