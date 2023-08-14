One injured in Adams County shooting

CAMP POINT, Ill. (WGEM) - Authorities said one person went to the hospital after a shooting early Monday morning.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office responded to 505 West Jefferson Street around midnight in response to a shooting.

Authorities said a victim was taken to Blessing Hospital.

Officials said the shooting remains under investigation. Illinois State Police Crime Scene investigators are expected to take part in the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.