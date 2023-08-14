Quincy native first amputee to make American Ninja Warrior semi-finals

QUINCY (WGEM) - One Quincy native is living like not many of you do. He’s been through both the metaphorical and literal gauntlet and he’s chose to do it again on a TV show that airs on WGEM.

Gary Weiland competed in American Ninja Warrior on NBC in 2022. Despite trying his hardest to hang on, he ended up slipping off what is called the log-runner obstacle. It’s a series of jumbo rollers, constructed above a pool of water, that competitors have to run over to get to the other side.

“I didn’t make it through the log runner last year,” Weiland said.

He’s not used to losing even when he’s lost a limb.

“I went through a lot of bad days,” Weiland said. “Physically painful, mentally painful.”

Weiland lost his left leg. He had a knee replacement in 2016, then in 2018 he went to the hospital for swelling and came out an amputee.

“It was pretty hard to swallow being a firefighter, father of four, very active person, literally dunking a basketball before this, just wild,” Weiland said.

The 43-year-old grew up in Quincy, Ill., but now lives in Denton, Texas.

“You know something that I learned early on in the process, when I was having some really bad days early on, my kids were having some really bad days and every now and then I’d have a not so bad day, almost a good day and my kids would have a good day and so I kind of started connecting the dots on that realizing that my perspective, my attitude 100% reflected in theirs,” Weiland said.

That’s when he said he decided his injury wasn’t going to beat him.

“Of course, I thought why did this happen to me,” Weiland said. “But as I started to have more positive days, more positive thinking, my faith really came through for me, a thought entered my mind that was why did this happen for me.”

He said it happened for him to get back to firefighting and to spread a message; a message of hope, faith and grit.

“Build some mental strength in this next generation and show them that we can do hard things, you know, as long as we don’t quit,” Weiland said. “As long as we don’t give up on ourselves.”

Weiland definitely didn’t give up on himself. Instead, he started training for American Ninja Warrior.

“It’s interesting being a firefighter. We are trained and taught to be calm amongst the chaos, so we literally are trained for ninja [American Ninja Warrior], because it’s physically demanding, it’s mentally demanding,” Weiland said. “I feel like it’s the perfect opportunity for me to be a ninja because the crowd is going crazy. My heart rate is up there I need to breathe and as soon as the competition starts, it all calms down and I just go to work. It’s like my training kicks in.”

He said he had to kick that training into high gear to get through this spot in the gauntlet in 2023.

“For me personally, I had to work on my balance a lot this year, so I have PVC pipes that I walk across and jump across to try and work on my balance. I have slack lines that I’ve been working on,” Weiland said. “Really focusing on my lower body because I didn’t want that log runner to beat me this year.”

This year, it did not beat him.

“If you saw that, I was fighting for my life for a really long time and got my revenge on it this year,” Weiland said.

He won and made it to the semi-finals. He was the first amputee to do so and said there was just one more obstacle.

“This year they had a little twist in it, right? So they take the top 12 to the semi-finals, so, because I got through the log runner this year that put me in that 12th spot,” Weiland said. “However, the twist was the race at the end of the episode, so I had to race the number 13 guy to secure that 12th spot.”

The episode featuring Weiland in the semi-finals airs at 7 p.m. Monday on WGEM.

Meanwhile, he has written a series of children’s books about an amputee firefighter. The first one is called ‘Fischer’s Accident.’

