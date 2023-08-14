Quincy to transition to ‘Invoice Cloud’ for utility payments; “user friendly” online payment system

QUINCY (WGEM) - It will soon be easier for Quincy residents to make utility and trash payments online.

Officials said they’ve heard complaints about the current online payment system not being user friendly. So they are transitioning to using Invoice Cloud.

Previously, you could pay utility bills online, but now you can choose to pay with electronic check or a credit or debit card and view up to two years of payment history.

City of Quincy treasurer and the project manager for the transition, Linda Moore said they have been testing the system to make sure it’s ready.

“We’ve actually had a demo environment, a test environment that we’ve been working with, processing actual transactions and just getting our clerks familiar with where to go to find information or how to do things and it’s gone very well, very smooth so far, no glitches,” Moore said.

Quincy Director of Utilities and Engineering, Jeffrey Conte said the new payment service is being introduced to the public in hopes of making the payment process smoother.

“For customer service, obviously want to improve their experience, make it easier for them to pay because the more people who pay online, the less traffic we have here at city hall. I think it reduces our operating expenses in the long run and just makes a better environment for everyone,” Conte said.

You will be able to use the online payment program on Aug. 28.

The new program will offer auto-pay set up or, you can make a one-time payment at any time.

You’ll also be able to receive email reminders when your bill is ready, when a scheduled payment is pending and a confirmation after your payment is received.

If you choose not to sign up for the new program, you can still pay in person, at City Hall drop boxes or over the phone.

Moore said the program is secure for customers to use because it’s certified with high levels of data security.

