Coolest Night in Months with Patchy Fog Possible

By Logan Williams
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear skies and calm wind will allow temperatures to really sink overnight, potentially to the lowest point since early June. Low temperatures could dip into the low to mid 50′s in some locations. Those heading to work and their first day back at school may even need a jacket Wednesday morning. Patchy fog will be possible overnight and Wednesday morning as well, especially in river or stream valleys that commonly see fog develop. Any fog will burn off quickly as the strong August sunshine returns throughout the day. High temperatures will climb into the low to mid 80′s. Wednesday night will see temps stay in the mid 60′s, which is seasonable for this time of year.

Thursday will feature seasonably warm weather as a weak and dry cold front swings through. The main impact of the front will be overnight lows back in the 50′s and high temps on Friday dropping back to the low 80′s.

Heading into the weekend, a heat dome looks to build across the Midwest, pushing high temperatures into the 90′s with overnight lows in the 70′s. Building humidity could lead to feel like temperatures above 100 degrees. The most intense heat currently looks to be Sunday through Tuesday.

