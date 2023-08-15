QUINCY (WGEM) - Mark your calendars! This Sept. 9, the Good Samaritan Home of Quincy will hold its first United Hearts Family Fest.

This September 9th, the Good Samaritan Home of Quincy will hold its first-ever United Hearts Family Fest from 11am-5pm in Quincy. (Gray Stations With Max)

The fundraising event will run from 11 a.m. through 5 p.m. at Trinity United Church of Christ at 2020 S. 24th St. in Quincy.

The church picnic-style fundraiser will have something for everyone in the family from food and drinks to games and crafts.

Director of Development at Good Samaritan Home of Quincy, Michelle Kasparie, said there are a wide variety of concessions that will be at the event.

“We’ll have all kinds of food and vendors that are there. We have 8te Open and Lickins’ BBQ, as well as Dottie’s Funnel Cake, and we also have Angel Shack. In addition to that, we’ll have beer and wine available for people to purchase as well,” Kasparie said.

Along with food and drinks, Kasparie mentioned said there will be live music and children’s activities.

“They’ll be ‘Hearsay Band’ and ‘The Silver Bullets’. We’ll also have a huge children’s section. We’re going to have two big bounce houses plus a blow-up obstacle course. We’ll have The Range Line Express mini train that will be giving rides, and we’ll have ‘make-n-take’ crafts and a bunch of other games,” Kasparie said.

The fundraiser will benefit The Good Samaritan Home Foundation, which financially supports Good Samaritan Home of Quincy.

There is no entrance fee, and the fundraising event is open to the public. However, you will have to buy tickets for attractions and concessions.

If you’re looking to save some money, you can pre-purchase tickets online for a discounted rate by scanning the QR-code here. Discounted ticket rates are only available through Sept. 4.

