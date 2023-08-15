How one Adams County family manages a food allergy and the return to school

QUINCY (WGEM) - It’s back to school time in the Tri-States, which means the rise of food allergies. Dr. Julia Montejo, an allergist at Blessing Health System, said children are more likely to develop a food allergy during the school year than while on vacation.

According to Montejo, 1 in 13, or roughly two students in every classroom have a food allergy.

“The most common symptoms of a food allergy is going to be lip or tongue itching or swelling, trouble swallowing or breathing or hives on the skin,” Montejo said.

This time of year, many kids are in the doctor’s office for annual checkups. This week, Evan Maple was in Montejo’s office specifically for food allergies. Last year Evan was diagnosed with a fish allergy.

“We didn’t really understand what we were seeing. He would have vomiting after eating fish,” Evan’s mother, Monica Maple said.

With Evan’s allergy, he only has a reaction when consuming fish, not when touching fish. He has to carry around an EpiPen.

“It took us a while to recognize that that was a symptom after he was eating only fish,” Maple said.

Maple said she thinks her son’s allergy started years ago, but it began progressing over time until they decided it was time to go to a doctor.

Fish allergies like Evan’s, Dr. Montejo said, are commonly developed in older children. Some may develop a “fake allergy” to raw fruit and vegetables.

“They’re reacting to the pollens, and there are some proteins that cross between certain pollens in certain raw fruits and vegetables and even nuts that can even mimic food allergy symptoms,” Montejo said.

For kids who already have a food allergy, Montejo recommends not eating anything they’re not sure they can have. “When in doubt, leave it out,” she said.

During Evan’s appointment this week, Montejo updated his food action plan, which is one way she says the school can help prepare and react. An action plan includes mild to severe symptoms, a step-by-step of what to do if a reaction occurs, and how to use an epinephrine pen.

Montejo recommends updating a food action plan every year. Some doses of EpiPen are less than others, which can result in under-dosing a child that continues to grow every year.

The Maple family does not prepare meals with any type of fish in their home. His mother emphasizes preparedness and education.

“One of the things he loves to do is to be out fishing,” Maple said. “It’s important to me as a mom to make sure his friends are also aware that he does carry that EpiPen, should anything ever happen.”

