Hannibal Police Department continues good citation program

QUINCY (WGEM) - Hannibal police officers continue to give out citations for good deeds they see around town.

The goal of the program is to help build a better foundation for the community. The Hannibal Police Department plans to continue the program until they run out of citations.

Patrol Officer Allison Hamm said she got the idea from social media. She said the program is important because it helps the public feel more comfortable coming to the police for help.

“We want our community to come to us when they need help. We deal with people on their worst days. If it’s a smile as I pass that can make your day one hundred percent better and turn it all around, I am willing to do everything I can to help someone,” said Hamm.

Hamm said they have had a lot of success with the program and many officers are even taking pictures with the citation holders and posting them to their Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.