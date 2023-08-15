Homicide investigation underway after shooting near SLU campus

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man was shot near the campus of Saint Louis University Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened at Spring and Lindell just after 2 p.m. According to police, the incident is a homicide and the homicide division has been called to investigate.

The Saint Louis University Department of Public Safety posted on social media asking people to avoid the area.

SLU ALERT: A report of a shooting in the area of Spring and Lindell. Avoid the area—more information to follow. — SLU DPS (@SLUSafety) August 15, 2023

First Alert 4 has crews headed to the scene and will update this story as information becomes available.

