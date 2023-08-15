Hospital Report: August 15, 2023

Deaths:

Dorothy “Jan” Pfeiffer, age 88, of Quincy, died on August 11 in her home.

Johnny Smith, age 80, of Kansas City, Missouri, died on August 14 at Beth Haven Nursing Home in Hannibal.

Ronnie M. Key, age 67, of New London, Missouri, died on August 13 in his home.

Donald Gene Willis, age 84, of New London, died on August 12 in his home.

Stanley O. Whelan, age 68, of Ursa, died on August 12 at Blessing Hospital.

Births:

Anthony Lopez and Olivia Ohnemus of Ursa welcomed a boy.

Thomas and Katrina Deinlein of Quincy welcomed a girl.

