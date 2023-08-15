Police issue Amber Alert for 14-year-old girl in Texas

The teenager was reported missing on Aug. 13, according to authorities.
The teenager was reported missing on Aug. 13, according to authorities.(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities in Texas issued an Amber Alert for a teenager who is believed to be in “immediate danger.”

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, the Stafford Police Department issued the alert for 14-year-old Jasmin Murff.

Officials said the teenager has been missing since Aug. 13.

The white female is 5 feet tall, weighs 130 pounds and has dark hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown zip-up hooded sweatshirt and brown paisley pants.

Law enforcement said it’s believed that the girl is “in grave or immediate danger.”

Anyone with information about the Amber Alert should call Stafford police at 281-261-3950.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year old Wyond Bynum, of Clayton, Ill., is charged with three counts of first-degree murder.
1 dead in Adams County shooting, sheriff says shooter and victim had history
One person shot in Quincy
One person shot in Quincy
It's been less than six months from the time of the offense to when Bliefnick was sentenced on...
Adams Co. prosecutor: “I’ve never seen a crime that was as planned as this one was”
The Target in Quincy held its grand opening on Sunday, several days following its soft opening.
Quincy Target holds grand opening
Weiland said he is on a mission to "build some mental strength in this next generation and show...
Quincy native first amputee to make American Ninja Warrior semi-finals

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...
Indictment returned in Georgia as grand jury wraps up Trump election probe
Former President Trump and his allies may face racketeering charges in connection to...
Georgia DA considers "RICO" charges against Trump
President Joe Biden arrives on Air Force One at Roland R. Wright International Guard Base,...
US, Japan, South Korea to announce deeper defense cooperation at Camp David summit
In this photo released by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, firefighters work to stop a fire from...
Fiery crash scatters exploding propane bottles across Mississippi highway, driver survives