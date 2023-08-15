Quincy City Council extends police officer residency limitations

QUINCY (WGEM) - You could soon live a lot farther away from Quincy but still work for the Quincy Police Department.

After much discussion Monday night, the Quincy City Council approved the resolution to extend residency of Quincy Police officers hoping to hire more.

This means Missouri officers, within a 40-mile radius of QPD headquarters, can do a lateral transfer.

QPD Chief Adam Yates said he has 72 officers on staff, but because of training, retirements and resignations, he knows that number will fluctuate.

He said this proposal is a good way to get ahead of the curve to hire more officers as that’s still a problem police are facing nationwide.

“We’re always playing catch up at the police department. That’s our biggest problem and I know past administrations and Mayor Troup haven’t had this conversation yet. I hope we get to have this conversation at some point when we are fully staffed and we know someone’s gonna retire asking the mayor if he would allow us to hire someone so we can shorten that curve of not having people on the police department,” Yates said. “But we have yet to get to that point and have that problem and that discussion so I’m in favor of staying ahead of the curve.”

While the Memorandum of Understanding’s language and residency requirement itself was approved Monday night, Mayor Mike Troup still needs to sign it in order for that to go into effect.

Troup said the police union contract will be settled by Aug. 31.

Also discussed at the Quincy City Council Meeting:

Granted petition to hold firework displays on Jan. 31 at Quincy Country Club, 2410 State St. around 8:30 p.m.

Granted petition for the Good Samaritan Home Foundation to conduct a raffle and have the bond requirement waived from Aug. 15 to Sept. 9.

Granted petition for The District requesting permission to hold “The Knapheide Community Concert” on Friday, Sept. 22 from 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. in Washington Park. The concert was scheduled to take place in conjunction with the Mid-Summer Arts Faire in June but was cancelled due to inclement weather. The event will take place on Park District property and does not require the use or closure of city-owned property or right-of-way.

Granted petition for Blessed Sacrament Parish to hold “Septemberfest” on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Parish, 1119 S. 7th Street. Petitioner requested the closure of Adams Street, 7th to 8th St.; 7th St., Adams Streets north to the first private driveway and alley, 7th to 8th Streets Adams to Monroe Streets from 8 a.m. through 12 a.m. (midnight) on Saturday, Sept. 9 and the city provide barricades.

Petition granted for the Rotary Club of Quincy to hold “Oktoberfest” on Saturday, Sept. 30, between the hours of 12 p.m. and 10 p.m. on York Street between 9th and 10th Streets. They requested the closure of York Street, 9th to 10th Streets and South 10th Street, York Street north to the alley from 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29 through 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30 and the City provide barricades. The applicant also requests that liquor ordinances be waived to allow for the consumption and possession of liquor on a public street or lot, permitting open liquor to leave the licensed premises, and selling of liquor outside the licensed premises. The Quincy Police Department has approved this request.

Resolution approved for the police department to apply for the 2023 Justice Assistance Grant in the amount of $20,505.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.