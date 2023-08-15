State calls for Hannibal water testing changes

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Those at the Missouri Department of Natural Resources say there should be changes to the way Hannibal city officials test the city’s water quality.

This comes after water samples taken at 415 North Main Street on August 8 and 9 exceeded the maximum containment level for E. Coli. That lead to a city-wide boil order that lasted from Thursday to Saturday.

According to a DNR press release, officials said that sample tap hadn’t been disinfected properly and shouldn’t be used for future routine bacteriological sample collection.

Those at the Hannibal Board of Public Works said they do 20 tests every month to monitor water quality. They said they haven’t had to issue a city-wide boil order since 2013 when lightning struck the city’s water treatment plant.

Customer and Community Relations coordinator Erica Mitchell said the Department of Natural Resources ordered them to shut down the city’s water as a precaution.

She said when it comes to dealing with bacteria in water, only the DNR has the authority to shut down service or issue boil orders, whereas HBPW can shut down water when it’s time for repairs.

“We may have a water main repair where we have to turn off the water completely for a specific area, be it just a street or a few blocks, or the pressure gets down low enough that we have to place just those residents in those households in that area on a boil order,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell said they erred on the side of precaution because they didn’t want to risk anyone getting sick.

Local businesses are glad to have the water on.

Java Jive owner Katy Welch said they shut their doors for the two days the boil order was active. She said the weekend is the busiest time for them but despite the financial hit for the weekend, they like to play it safe.

“We’re always gonna put our customers safety first so we take each situation case by case and do our research and make decisions accordingly,” Welch said.

Mitchell said the likelihood of this happening again is very slim, but this allows them to prepare for the next time. For more on the boil order being lifted go here.

