Very pleasant, for now.

By Whitney Williams
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:54 AM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - Due to a low pressure system to our east, we are starting off the morning with some stratus/stratocumulus clouds. These clouds will hang out with us through the first half of the morning, before gradually clearing from the north to the south. This will lead to sunny to mostly sunny skies for the rest of the day. Winds are flowing lightly out of the north at about 5 to 10 mph. The light northerly wind will allow for the unseasonably cool temperatures to stick around for another day. Highs today will range from the mid to upper 70s. High pressure will gradually build into the region through the day. With this high pressure overhead tonight, we will have mostly clear skies with light to calm winds. Cooler nighttime lows are expected, with everyone in the 50s. Late tonight into tomorrow morning, some patchy fog will be possible. Especially over bodies of water such as rivers, lakes, and ponds. The fog should dissipate fairly quickly tomorrow morning within an hour or so after sunrise. The rest of the day tomorrow will be sunny. As the aforementioned area of high pressure slides a little further to our east, winds will start to flow out of the south/southwest. This will lead to slightly warmer temperatures, in the low 80s. Temperatures will remain in the 80s for the next several days. However, another heat wave is looking to develop as we head into the weekend.

