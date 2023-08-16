Adams County receives second mold test report

QUINCY (WGEM) -Results are in for a second round of mold testing at the Adams County courthouse.

The Adams County board hired Jurgiel and Associates of St. Charles, Missouri for a second opinion about mold in the courthouse.

This after Chicago-based mold testing company SafeStart Environmental earlier this summer deemed the building unacceptable for employees and visitors.

A Jurgiel and Associates representative presented newly acquired mold findings to the Adams County board Tuesday night.

Overall, the industrial hygienist told the board it did not see a need to close the courthouse over safety concerns. According to its draft report, penicillium aspergillus tested high in two areas of the courthouse. However, the company told the board it plans to retest those areas to ensure accuracy.

Results from Jurgiel’s initial tests came back last Friday. However, the company is still in the process of taking more samples for further testing.

Courthouse employees turned out to the building’s committee meeting Tuesday to hear results and ask questions.

Many expressed concerns about Jurgiel’s results, opining that it was not as extensive as the one conducted by Safestart Environmental.

The board voted to purchase air scrubbers from Peters Heating and Air for around $75,000 to address the courthouse’s indoor air quality.

Even though not everyone agreed in the method of mold testing, everyone agreed that they want the courthouse to serve as a safe space to work and conduct county business.

The Adams County board next meets Sept. 12.

You can find Jurgiel and Associates draft report below.

