Adams County receives second mold test report

By Rajah Maples
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) -Results are in for a second round of mold testing at the Adams County courthouse.

The Adams County board hired Jurgiel and Associates of St. Charles, Missouri for a second opinion about mold in the courthouse.

This after Chicago-based mold testing company SafeStart Environmental earlier this summer deemed the building unacceptable for employees and visitors.

A Jurgiel and Associates representative presented newly acquired mold findings to the Adams County board Tuesday night.

Overall, the industrial hygienist told the board it did not see a need to close the courthouse over safety concerns. According to its draft report, penicillium aspergillus tested high in two areas of the courthouse. However, the company told the board it plans to retest those areas to ensure accuracy.

Results from Jurgiel’s initial tests came back last Friday. However, the company is still in the process of taking more samples for further testing.

Courthouse employees turned out to the building’s committee meeting Tuesday to hear results and ask questions.

Many expressed concerns about Jurgiel’s results, opining that it was not as extensive as the one conducted by Safestart Environmental.

The board voted to purchase air scrubbers from Peters Heating and Air for around $75,000 to address the courthouse’s indoor air quality.

Even though not everyone agreed in the method of mold testing, everyone agreed that they want the courthouse to serve as a safe space to work and conduct county business.

The Adams County board next meets Sept. 12.

You can find Jurgiel and Associates draft report below.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year old Wyond Bynum, of Clayton, Ill., is charged with three counts of first-degree murder.
1 dead in Adams County shooting, sheriff says shooter and victim had history
It's been less than six months from the time of the offense to when Bliefnick was sentenced on...
Adams Co. prosecutor: “I’ve never seen a crime that was as planned as this one was”
One person shot in Quincy
One person shot in Quincy
Weiland said he is on a mission to "build some mental strength in this next generation and show...
Quincy native first amputee to make American Ninja Warrior semi-finals
Adams County Ambulance to hold EMT academy
Adams County Ambulance to hold EMT Academy

Latest News

macomb
Trips To Training Camp: Macomb Bombers
Trips To Training Camp: Pittsfield Saukees
iw
Trips To Training Camp: Illini West Chargers
Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council has new director