Back to School kicks off for Quincy Junior High

Back to school Reaction
Back to school Reaction(WGEM)
By Hunter Willis
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Hundreds of kids were seen commuting to school to attend the first day of class.

Back to school can be a stressful time for both children and parents.

One parent says that preparing for the new school year has been a bit stressful.

“The first day of school is always chaotic for you. The kids have anxiety going back to school, worrying about fitting in, and morning are always rushed. I don’t like the first days of school but once we get into a routine like a week into it and it kinda settles down a little bit. I am just ready for the week to be over,” said Rebecca Trenter, parent of three students.

Even though the summer months may seem short to students and teachers, some faculty are excited to start the new year with some new faces.

“I think I am just Really excited to see our new classes coming in this year. I miss our eighth graders already. The seventh graders from last year are ready to lead. I think it is all about building the relationships we have with our families and creating an environment that kids love to come to and are excited to come to. That is what gets me excited,” said Principal Brenda Fleer.

Quincy Senior High also started school today, other schools will start within the following week.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year old Wyond Bynum, of Clayton, Ill., is charged with three counts of first-degree murder.
1 dead in Adams County shooting, sheriff says shooter and victim had history
Reaction to boil order lifted
State calls for Hannibal water testing changes
Jamichal Young, 16, found a 1-year-old boy, strapped in a car seat, outside in the heat....
Teen finds, saves baby abandoned on driveway in the heat
Carolyn Casteel
Pittsfield business icon Carolyn Casteel turns 100
Shooting near Saint Louis University Campus on Aug. 15, 2023
Victim dead, suspect wounded in shooting near SLU campus

Latest News

Former House Speaker Michael Madigan (middle), confidant Mike McClain (left) and longtime chief...
Emails shown at trial detail Madigan world’s response to 2018 sexual harassment scandal
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo has won 687 games during his 28 years as Sparrans' boss.
Hall of Fame Michigan State coach Tom Izzo to headline QU basketball event
Bus drivers urge safety around buses and school zones
School, police warn of reckless driving risks
Hannibal City Council
Hannibal City Council heard update from HREDC