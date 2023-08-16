Back to School kicks off for Quincy Junior High

QUINCY (WGEM) - Hundreds of kids were seen commuting to school to attend the first day of class.

Back to school can be a stressful time for both children and parents.

One parent says that preparing for the new school year has been a bit stressful.

“The first day of school is always chaotic for you. The kids have anxiety going back to school, worrying about fitting in, and morning are always rushed. I don’t like the first days of school but once we get into a routine like a week into it and it kinda settles down a little bit. I am just ready for the week to be over,” said Rebecca Trenter, parent of three students.

Even though the summer months may seem short to students and teachers, some faculty are excited to start the new year with some new faces.

“I think I am just Really excited to see our new classes coming in this year. I miss our eighth graders already. The seventh graders from last year are ready to lead. I think it is all about building the relationships we have with our families and creating an environment that kids love to come to and are excited to come to. That is what gets me excited,” said Principal Brenda Fleer.

Quincy Senior High also started school today, other schools will start within the following week.

