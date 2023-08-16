Drought assistance expanded to Schuyler and McDonough Counties

RUSHVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - Schuyler and McDonough County farmers that have been impacted by the ongoing drought can now seek assistance from the federal government.

USDA secretary Tom Vilsack issued a disaster declaration for Fulton, Mason and Tazewell Counties in Illinois on Tuesday for the 2023 growing season drought.

Counties adjacent to those three also qualify for the assistance, including McDonough and Schuyler Counties.

The declaration allows the Farm Service Agency to provide emergency loans to farmers whose livestock and crop has been impacted by the dry weather.

Schuyler County Farm Bureau President Chris Vogler said the drought may have set the corn crop back across the county by as much as 25 bushels.

“We had a really good start to things, and then we had that cold spell after most of the crops were planted, and then we went probably five or six weeks there in June and July without rain at all... so it definitely set the corn crop back a lot,” said Vogler.

He said the recent rains have helped some, but farmers are still hoping for some more through the end of the month and into September.

“There in July in the hot and dry spell, there was a lot of concern whether there would be anything, especially going into pollination. We did get between an inch to three inches depending upon where you’re at in the county during the later part of July which helped out,” said Vogler.

He said the soybean crop is more resistant to drought, and the recent rains were enough to keep the plants mostly healthy.

Vogler said those seeking the emergency loans should refer to their local USDA Farm Service Agency to help fill out the necessary paperwork.

The paperwork requires information about the drought’s impact on livestock, which is then equated to crop coverage/type. Final cost estimates are then created by determining the carrying capacity.

The carrying capacity is determined by several factors including whether fields are managed or unmanaged and whether it is the warm or cool season.

Farmers in the eligible counties have up to eight months following the declaration to apply for the emergency loans.

The next drought update will be released Thursday, August 17th at 8AM. Some improvement is likely, but conditions may worsen in the following weeks as another warm and dry pattern sets up across the Tri-States.

The drought conditions have been as high as Severe (D3) across parts of McDonough and Schuyler Counties this summer. (NOAA/CPC)

You can find the latest drought updates here.

More information on drought recovery assistance available through the USDA can be found here.

