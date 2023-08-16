Hall of Fame Michigan State coach Tom Izzo to headline QU basketball event

QUINCY (WGEM) - There’s a reason Tom Izzo is nicknamed “Mr. March.”

Just check his record.

Now, local college basketball fans will get a chance to hear firsthand stories from the legendary Michigan State coach when he comes to Quincy for a speaking engagement in September.

Izzo will be the keynote speaker for the Quincy University Men’s Basketball Tip-Off Banquet at 6 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 17, at Pepsi Arena.

“It’s not often you get a Hall of Fame coach to take time out of their schedule right before the season

begins, but Coach Izzo isn’t your average coach,” said Steve Hawkins, QU men’s basketball head coach.

“He’s a special person and a good friend. You won’t want to miss the opportunity to hear him speak on a

variety of topics. This is going to be a special night in Quincy.”

Izzo was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Sept. 9, 2016, cementing his status as one of the game’s all-time coaching greats.

“I’m very excited to help out my longtime friend, Coach Hawk,” Izzo said. “I’m excited to meet and speak with the good people of Quincy. It will be a fun evening.”

The banquet includes a dinner buffet and a meet-and-greet opportunity.

Individual tickets cost $125 apiece and couples tickets are $200. Tables of eight are available for $750.

The meet and greet with photo opportunity is $50 per person. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets can be bought at quincy.edu/tipoff.

For more information, call QU men’s basketball assistant coach and JV head coach Troy Potts at (217) 440-0019.

Getting ready for his 29th season at MSU, Izzo has compiled an impressive list of accomplishments.

Izzo has won 71% of the games he coached, fashioning a career record of 687–280. He’s 55-23 in NCAA Tournament games and 2-2 in NIT.

The veteran Spartans coach, who won the 2000 NCAA National Championship, has also captured 10 regular-season Big Ten Championships, six Big Ten Tournament titles, eight Final Four appearances, eight National Coach of the Year awards and a Big Ten-record 25 straight NCAA Tournament appearances.

In his 28 years directing the Spartan program, 85 percent of Izzo’s players who completed their eligibility also left with a degree. In the last 22 years, 65 Spartans have received their undergraduate degrees.

Tom Izzo at a glance

NCAA National Championships: 1 (2000)

NCAA Tournament Appearances: 25 (1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023)

NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen: 15 (1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2003, 2005, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2019, 2023)

NCAA Tournament Final Four: 8 (1999, 2000, 2001, 2005, 2009, 2010, 2015, 2019)

NIT Appearances: 2 (1996, 1997)

Big Ten Regular Season Champion: 10 (1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2018, 2019, 2020)

Big Ten Tournament Champion: 6 (1999, 2000, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2019)

AP Coach of the Year: 1 (1998)

NABC Coach of the Year: 2 (2001, 2012)

Henry Iba Award: 1 (1998)

Clair Bee Coach of the Year: 1 (2005)

Big Ten Coach of the Year: 3 (1998, 2009, 2012)

John R. Wooden Legends of Coaching Award (2011)

Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame (inducted 2016)

