Hannibal City Council heard update from HREDC

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The Hannibal City Council heard an update Tuesday night on how operations are going with the regional economic development council.

With about a month under her belt as Hannibal Regional Economic Development’s Executive Director, Maria Kuhns said she’s eager to continue serving the city and people of Hannibal.

“I know I have big shoes to fill but I’m excited to fill them you know we do a lot of really cool work and Marion and Ralls Counties are an awesome place to live and work so it’s just really exciting to get to work for them.” Kuhns said.

As the Executive Director, Kuhns offers guidance to assist in regional growth for the area, like speaking with business owners about what they need to hire and retain employees. She also knows what issues she’d like to start working on.

“Continuing spending time with our employers talking about the challenges they face and obviously we know workforce development is a big one,” Kuhns said. “So we’re gonna continue to focus on that and also you know infrastructure we’re lucky here we have good infrastructure but there’s always rooms for improvement right so we do see transportations as a neither area where we can focus.”

The HREDC is currently under contract with the city of Hannibal, and the contract calls for the city to pay HREDC $107,000 per year.

HREDC President, Hal Benedict, said that the money allows the HREDC to continue their day to day work.

“Working with contracts, working with individuals trying to get their business up,” Benedict said.

Councilman Stephan Franke said there are early discussions of city officials wanting to end that contract.

But, he said, those are early conversations that haven’t become concrete.

“We signed a new contract in the spring time, it was a 2 year contract and there have been some efforts and conversations behind the scenes that I’m not involved in in order to renege on that contract and I don’t quite understand it I don’t quite understand the logic I mean when you offer it in good faith, you don’t go back on your word,” Franke said.

At the Hannibal City Council meeting, Benedict gave an update on HREDC projects and procedures to show just how important the organization is to the city.

However, there were no actions on the council agenda regarding the HREDC on Tuesday night.

