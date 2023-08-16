Military veteran dies in crash while traveling back home after family tragedy

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms that 24-year-old Jaelan Baker from Fayetteville, North Carolina died in the initial wreck.
By WLOX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - A 24-year-old military veteran is dead after two separate accidents happened on Interstate 10 in Mississippi.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms that 24-year-old Jaelan Baker, from Fayetteville, North Carolina, died in the initial wreck Monday morning. His pickup truck crashed into an 18-wheeler and became partially stuck underneath, WLOX reports.

Switzer says Baker is a veteran, whose wife is active duty military stationed in Korea. She was back in Louisiana last month to attend the funeral of her father.

Now, she has to bury her new husband of less than a year.

Baker was in Louisiana over the weekend to finalize affairs related to his late father-in-law and bring some of his wife’s personal effects back to North Carolina. Switzer confirms the truck Baker crashed yesterday was one of those items that belonged to his wife’s late father.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 23, just west of the road work being done at the Menge Avenue exit 24. The right eastbound lane was already closed due to the road work, but the crash caused additional congestion in the area for hours.

A Harrison County rescue squad vehicle was also hit by a truck as it was responding to the scene. It was launched into the median, closing westbound lanes as well. WLOX reporter Bill Snyder was at the crash scene and says the fire crew is OK.

Copyright 2023 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year old Wyond Bynum, of Clayton, Ill., is charged with three counts of first-degree murder.
1 dead in Adams County shooting, sheriff says shooter and victim had history
Reaction to boil order lifted
State calls for Hannibal water testing changes
Jamichal Young, 16, found a 1-year-old boy, strapped in a car seat, outside in the heat....
Teen finds, saves baby abandoned on driveway in the heat
Shooting near Saint Louis University Campus on Aug. 15, 2023
Homicide investigation underway after 2 men shot near SLU campus
After much discussion Monday night, the Quincy City Council approved the resolution to extend...
Quincy City Council extends police officer residency limitations

Latest News

Police say the 11-year-old victim was strangled to death and sexually assaulted. (KTRK, CARMELO...
Girl, 11, killed in her apartment while her father was at work, police say
Bus drivers urge safety around buses and school zones
School, police warn of reckless driving risks
Latonya Eason says police took her 10-year-old son, Quantavious Eason, to the police station...
10-year-old detained by police for peeing in public, mother says
The boy was taken to the police station, where he says he was held in a jail cell. (WHBQ,...
Boy, 10, detained for public urination; mom says police went overboard