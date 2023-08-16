New snake species named after actor Harrison Ford

Tachymenoides harrisonfordi: Scientists named a newly-discovered snake species after Harrison...
Tachymenoides harrisonfordi: Scientists named a newly-discovered snake species after Harrison Ford.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Harrison Ford’s character Indiana Jones famously can’t stand snakes, but now the actor has a species named after him.

The species is named Tachymenoides harrisonfordi.

Scientists discovered the new type of slender snake in Peru last year.

A single male snake of the species measuring 16 inches long was discovered sunbathing in a swamp in the Andes mountains.

They named the species after Ford in honor of his decadeslong environmental advocacy.

This is the third species named after the actor. The other two are an ant and a spider.

Ford joked he can’t understand why scientists keep naming critters that terrify children after him.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year old Wyond Bynum, of Clayton, Ill., is charged with three counts of first-degree murder.
1 dead in Adams County shooting, sheriff says shooter and victim had history
It's been less than six months from the time of the offense to when Bliefnick was sentenced on...
Adams Co. prosecutor: “I’ve never seen a crime that was as planned as this one was”
One person shot in Quincy
One person shot in Quincy
Weiland said he is on a mission to "build some mental strength in this next generation and show...
Quincy native first amputee to make American Ninja Warrior semi-finals
Adams County Ambulance to hold EMT academy
Adams County Ambulance to hold EMT Academy

Latest News

Carolyn Casteel
Pittsfield business icon Carolyn Casteel turns 100
Pittsfield woman business owner turns 100
A TV screen shows a file image of American soldier Travis King during a news program at the...
North Korea says US soldier bolted into North after being disillusioned at American society
Destroyed homes and cars are shown, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii officials...
Death toll in Hawaii wildfire rises to 101; Biden pledges visit as recovery crews continue grim search for remains