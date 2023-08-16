Pittsfield business icon Carolyn Casteel turns 100

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - One tri-state woman turned one hundred years old on Tuesday.

Friends and family of Carolyn Casteel all agree that she’s a Pittsfield icon. They wanted to make sure she knew that on Tuesday morning.

Casteel celebrated her milestone behind the doors of her home goods shop Casteel’s Color Wheel. She said when she first had the dream to start her business she wanted to give back as well.

“There have been a lot of phases in this business,” Casteel said. “And, we like the community. And we’ve always been here.”

Her great niece Autumn Haskell said Casteel always inspired her by making the impossible possible.

“One of the stories I remember growing up is that she was told as a woman in her twenties that she was not going to be able to get a business loan by herself,” Haskell said. “Because she needed a man.”

Casteel has managed to successfully run her business in Pittsfield Square for 73 years.

“My favorite part about Aunt Carolyn is that she gives back,” Haskell said. “She gives so much back to her community.”

Haskell said her great aunt poured her blood, sweat, and tears into the community with her many projects and donations. Officials from the Pittsfield Public Library, Pikeland School District, and other local organizations showed their appreciation for Casteel on Tuesday.

Mayor Gary Mendenhall presented Casteel with an Award of Excellence from the city of Pittsfield.

“For outstanding efforts and accomplishments as a business owner since 1950,” Mendenhall said.

Over the years, Casteel has received other awards.

In 2018, she was inducted into the the Senior Illinoisans Hall of Fame.

Casteel graduated from Pittsfield High School and the Gem City Business College.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.