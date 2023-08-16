QU freshman move in, president confident for another large class

QUINCY (WGEM) - Exactly one year ago this week, the largest freshman class in 30 years at Quincy University moved into their dorms. On Wednesday, even more moved back in to call QU their home for the next year.

While final enrollment numbers aren’t official until the 10th day of the semester, QU President Brian McGee is confident the school will continue the trend of increasing enrollment.

“I can tell you this will be another very large, very exciting class at Quincy University,” McGee said.

QU welcomed 307 freshmen last year, a 33% increase from the previous school year. Total enrollment grew to 1,250 students, nearly a 10% increase.

McGee said move-in day is the most exciting day of the school year next to graduation. He said they’ve created more and more academic programs to help attract students to campus.

”We’ve added some new athletic programs as athletic trends have changed, students are interested in different opportunities so we’ve been giving those opportunities to students for new ways to excel outside the classroom as well as inside,” McGee said.

In 2024 McGee said the university will debut an engineering program. He said QU is now reaching prospective students several years ahead of their college careers to get an edge on the recruiting process.

“It’s a time when there is more competition than ever and more opportunities than ever for students either to go into the workforce or to go on to college,” McGee said. “The answer to that is we work very hard to tell Quincy University’s story.”

Last year’s freshman class, the class of 2026, featured students from more than 150 different high schools in 27 states and 14 countries. On Wednesday, freshman Dominick Meady traveled from Florida to begin his college career at QU.

“I look forward to meeting new people and making a lot of memories that I’ll be able to hold on to for a long time,” Meady said.

Meady and his family first visited campus last November. When they got off the plane in St. Louis they said it felt like a whole new world, but QU was still a great fit.

“He spent his high school years in a private school so it was a smaller scale where it’s more like a family, and I got that feeling from Quincy when I first came here,” Dominick’s mother, Danielle Meady said. “Everybody’s so nice and friendly.”

For freshman Leyton Farmer, coming to QU puts him closer to family.

“I have some family up here so it’ll be good to get closer with them and kind of just get to know the area,” Parmer said.

Since the 2017-2018 school year, total enrollment has increased from 1,098 to 1,154.

