Quincy Artists Guild hosts exhibition

WGEM News at Five
By Clare Edlund
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - There’s a way you can support local artists in Quincy.

Members of the Quincy Artists Guild are hosting an exhibition at the Cheryl Loatsch Studio at 334 S. 48th St.

The organization’s president Carol Robbins said the public is welcome to check out an array of art ranging from watercolor paints to handmade jewlery. Depending on the piece they can either be purchased or raffled off.

“We have some beautiful pieces in here this year,” Robbins said. “Jill Tracy opened our show on Friday night and she was kind enough to come in and speak. And, she’s bought several of our pieces.”

The exhibition is going on through Saturday.

You can come by the studio on Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

