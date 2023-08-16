School, police warn of reckless driving risks

QUINCY (WGEM) - Wednesday marked the first day back to school for many kids across the Tri-State and those at Quincy Public Schools say drivers need to be careful as kids return to the classroom.

Transportation director Scott Douglas said their school bus drivers see plenty of reckless drivers on the road. He said bus drivers commonly report drivers passing their busses while they’re picking up kids on the street or sidewalks, even when the arm is out and lights are on.

Douglas said these incidents can happen any time of the day, which puts drivers and kids in danger.

“We do have kids that cross over and go from one side of the bus to the other, and so therefore, that stop arm is out for a reason,” he said. “Those big red lights are out and on for a reason, it really is kind of hard to miss us, the big yellow bus, with the red lights flashing and the stop arm out so really, just pay close attention.”

Douglas said bus drivers consider stop arm violations a close call. He said it puts extra pressure on them to safely monitor children getting on or off the bus.

Officer Luke Humke of the Quincy Police Department said they see drivers who don’t slow all the way down at stop signs or for crossing guards as well as drivers who speed in school zones. He said those who choose to ignore the laws meant to keep kids safe can expect to pay the price when caught.

“For speeding in a school zone, some of the fines, it carries a minimum, first time offense of $150, plus court fees and costs. Second violation would be a minimum of $300 plus court fees and costs. So you could see that fine for speeding in a school zone going upwards to a thousand dollars,” Humke said.

Humke said it’s also a crime to pass a school bus that has stopped and has it’s arm extended and lights flashing. He said offenders could face a minimum fine of $300, and potentially lose their license for 3 months.

In Missouri, a school zone speeding violation can result in a fine up of up to $226 and possibly a court appearance. A school bus violation can lead to fines and court fees.

In Iowa, the fine for speeding in a school zone ranges from $100 to $625. Drivers who violate the state’s school bus stop arm law will pay a $345 fine for their first offense. Fines for repeat offenders can go as high as $2,500 and a 180 day license suspension. All punishments come with a potential for jail time depending on their severity.

