School, police warn of reckless driving risks

Bus drivers urge safety around buses and school zones
Bus drivers urge safety around buses and school zones(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Wednesday marked the first day back to school for many kids across the Tri-State and those at Quincy Public Schools say drivers need to be careful as kids return to the classroom.

Transportation director Scott Douglas said their school bus drivers see plenty of reckless drivers on the road. He said bus drivers commonly report drivers passing their busses while they’re picking up kids on the street or sidewalks, even when the arm is out and lights are on.

Douglas said these incidents can happen any time of the day, which puts drivers and kids in danger.

“We do have kids that cross over and go from one side of the bus to the other, and so therefore, that stop arm is out for a reason,” he said. “Those big red lights are out and on for a reason, it really is kind of hard to miss us, the big yellow bus, with the red lights flashing and the stop arm out so really, just pay close attention.”

Douglas said bus drivers consider stop arm violations a close call. He said it puts extra pressure on them to safely monitor children getting on or off the bus.

Officer Luke Humke of the Quincy Police Department said they see drivers who don’t slow all the way down at stop signs or for crossing guards as well as drivers who speed in school zones. He said those who choose to ignore the laws meant to keep kids safe can expect to pay the price when caught.

“For speeding in a school zone, some of the fines, it carries a minimum, first time offense of $150, plus court fees and costs. Second violation would be a minimum of $300 plus court fees and costs. So you could see that fine for speeding in a school zone going upwards to a thousand dollars,” Humke said.

Humke said it’s also a crime to pass a school bus that has stopped and has it’s arm extended and lights flashing. He said offenders could face a minimum fine of $300, and potentially lose their license for 3 months.

In Missouri, a school zone speeding violation can result in a fine up of up to $226 and possibly a court appearance. A school bus violation can lead to fines and court fees.

In Iowa, the fine for speeding in a school zone ranges from $100 to $625. Drivers who violate the state’s school bus stop arm law will pay a $345 fine for their first offense. Fines for repeat offenders can go as high as $2,500 and a 180 day license suspension. All punishments come with a potential for jail time depending on their severity.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year old Wyond Bynum, of Clayton, Ill., is charged with three counts of first-degree murder.
1 dead in Adams County shooting, sheriff says shooter and victim had history
Reaction to boil order lifted
State calls for Hannibal water testing changes
Jamichal Young, 16, found a 1-year-old boy, strapped in a car seat, outside in the heat....
Teen finds, saves baby abandoned on driveway in the heat
Shooting near Saint Louis University Campus on Aug. 15, 2023
Homicide investigation underway after 2 men shot near SLU campus
After much discussion Monday night, the Quincy City Council approved the resolution to extend...
Quincy City Council extends police officer residency limitations

Latest News

Hannibal City Council
Hannibal City Council heard update from HREDC
Jurgiel and Associates presented its findings to the Adams County Board.
Adams County receives second mold test report
macomb
Trips To Training Camp: Macomb Bombers
Trips To Training Camp: Pittsfield Saukees