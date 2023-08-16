Slightly warmer today, but a stellar day is expected

QUINCY (WGEM) - I do not know about you, but I am loving these morning temperatures in the 50s! It feels so refreshing. As some kids head back to school, it will be a very nice morning for them at the bus stop. A large areas of high pressure has been building into the region and is now overhead. This high pressure stretches from southwest Texas all the way to the Great Lakes. The high pressure system has given us clear skies and light winds. These conditions could lead to a little bit of some patchy fog, especially near areas of water, like rivers. That fog would not last long though and would dissipate fairly quickly after sunrise. Through the rest of the day, I am looking for abundant sunshine with light winds out of the south. That will lead to slightly warmer daytime highs in the low 80s. That is still slightly below normal for this time of year though. Tonight, the southerly winds will keep temperatures from getting as cool as they did last night. Lows will be in the 60s, which is seasonable.

By very late tonight and early tomorrow morning, a weak cold front will slide through the area. Available moisture will be limited, so I am expecting a dry frontal passage. The front will bring in a little increase of clouds though. Those clouds will move south of us by early tomorrow morning, leaving the rest of the day sunny then mostly sunny. Highs will be very similar to today’s, in the low to mid 80s.

Dry conditions are expected over the next several days, so lawns and gardens will be need to be watered regularly.

Then, dangerous heat continues to look possible starting Sunday.

