Adams County Sheriff wants to add more officers to county schools

QUINCY (WGEM) - If there is an incident at your child’s school, you hope that first responders are close at hand. The Adams County Sheriff said right now there is only one school resource officer for four county school districts.

Those school districts are Payson, Liberty, Camp Point and Mendon.

Sheriff Anthony Grootens said he wants to add another school resource officer. He proposed the plan to Adams County board members on Tuesday night. He said he’d make that happen by eliminating a chief deputy position.

“What we’re gonna do is take that position and we want to convert it to two deputy positions, one being an SRO and the other one either for like a power shift or street crimes type unit,” Grootens said.

He said members of the Adams County Board’s public health and safety committee is on board with the plan. He had spoken with school superintendents around Adams County when he first got into office to understand their needs. He said they agreed security is important and they would like to see more SROs as well.

The current proposal would have two SROs each cover two districts.

Deputy Gunnar Caster said they do monitor schools while on patrol but having an extra would be helpful, as they do have a wide area to cover.

“We do patrol close to 900 square miles so there’s times where I could be down in, we’ll say Payson and have to respond all the way to LaPrarie, or there might be a time where we’re running several officers on patrol and we may all be tied up on other situations,” Caster said.

Caster said they will respond to school incidents, such as a dispute between students or people at a school or cyberbullying, or other incidents, if the SRO is tied up at another school. Having an SRO there would allow the response time to be a lot quicker. He said another SRO would allow them to familiarize themselves more with the school and build a stronger relationship with the students and staff.

Grootens said if the plan is approved by the Adams County Board for the fiscal year of 2024, they hope to have the new SRO hired, trained and in action by January. He said after that they’ll want to continue to add more SROs until every school district has one.

