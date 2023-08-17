City of Quincy accepting proposals for “Fix or Flatten” properties for redevelopment

QUINCY (WGEM) - City officials in Quincy want your proposals to re-develop properties they have demolished.

It’s all part of the “Fix or Flatten” program to get rid of dangerous buildings.

Quincy’s Director of Inspection and Enforcement, Michael Seaver, said deteriorating buildings are what you would find on the city’s “Fix or Flatten” list.

“We generally look for structures that are open to trespass that have holes in the roof that are kind of beyond the point of repair or they would seen to be at least from an outward appearance,” Seaver said.

Seaver said after a property is added to the list, all owners and heirs of derelict properties, receive a fifteen day notice telling them to either fix or demolish their property.

“So assuming we don’t receive any response to that notice, the next step would be for the attorneys to go ahead and file a complaint in court and get in front of a judge to hopefully obtain an order to authorize the city to demolish property,” Seaver said.

But if the purpose in demolishing unsafe buildings is to protect the community and rid eye sores, why leave a plot of land behind?

“So the city is trying to and the council would like to see the property put back into the best use possible so we accept proposals for the properties, so it’s not just straight forward bids,” Seaver said.

That means you could purchase any of these plots of land to redevelop.

50-year Quincy resident, J.T. Dozier, has seen buildings deteriorate from beautiful to unsafe many times and believes sometimes all you can do is tear them down.

“At some point in time, properties are just beyond the repair you’d have to put in way more money onto the project than the project could ever bring,” Dozier said.

Dozier believes as a resident, it makes sense to want to beautify your city. He recommends taking that responsibility into your own hands.

“You have a city street on front of the lot already so it’s close by other businesses and shopping areas and also there’s sometimes incentives to build in those areas.”

Proposals for the purchase and redevelopment of leveled properties will be accepted until 4 p.m. on August 24th.

Those can be submitted at the purchasing department located at 730 Maine Street.

