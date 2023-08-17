District attorney drops at least 30 cases that involved officers charged in death of Tyre Nichols

FILE - Shelby County, Tenn., District Attorney Steven Mulroy speaks during an interview with...
FILE - Shelby County, Tenn., District Attorney Steven Mulroy speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in Memphis, Tenn., Jan. 24, 2023. The district attorney's office said Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 that his office has dropped 30 to 40 cases involving the five former officers who have been charged with second-degree murder in the beating death of Tyre Nichols. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and JONATHAN MATTISE
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A district attorney’s office in Tennessee said Thursday that his office has dropped 30 to 40 cases involving the five former officers who have been charged with second-degree murder in the beating death of Tyre Nichols.

In a statement, Shelby County District Attorney Steven Mulroy’s spokesperson also said charges were reduced in about a dozen other cases involving the former Memphis Police officers. Four cases were referred to the U.S. attorney’s office for allegations of excessive force, the district attorney’s office added.

The decisions follow a review by Mulroy’s office of about 100 cases shared among the officers.

“DA Mulroy cites that the dismissals came down to the lack of credibility from the five officers since the charges,” Mulroy’s spokesperson, Erica Williams, said in the statement.

Caught on police video, the beating of the 29-year-old Nichols was one in a string of violent encounters between police and Black people that sparked protests and renewed debate about police brutality and police reform in the U.S.

Five officers have pleaded not guilty to criminal charges including second-degree murder in the Jan. 7 beating of Nichols after a traffic stop — and his death three days later.

The five officers — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin, Desmond Mills and Justin Smith — charged in the case are Black. So was Nichols.

The officers were part of a crime-suppression team known as Scorpion. They punched Nichols, kicked him and slugged him with a baton as he yelled for his mother. Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis disbanded the Scorpion unit after Nichols’ death, though members of the unit have been moved to other teams.

Last month, the U.S. Department of Justice said it is investigating how Memphis Police Department officers use force and conduct arrests.

Even in the majority Black city of Memphis, the police department may be disproportionately focusing its traffic enforcement on Black drivers, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Civil Rights Division said in announcing the investigation.

The Justice Department announced in March a separate review concerning the use of force, de-escalation strategies and specialized units in the Memphis Police Department. Federal investigators also are looking specifically into Nichols’ arrest and death. Nichols’ mother has sued the city and its police chief over her son’s death.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Connecticut Office of Inspector General released body camera footage of a Middletown...
GRAPHIC: Man accused of hitting officer with hammer; body camera shows attack
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo has won 687 games during his 28 years as Sparrans' boss.
Hall of Fame Michigan State coach Tom Izzo to headline QU basketball event
Carolyn Casteel
Pittsfield business icon Carolyn Casteel turns 100
18-year old Wyond Bynum, of Clayton, Ill., is charged with three counts of first-degree murder.
1 dead in Adams County shooting, sheriff says shooter and victim had history
Plans are in place to revitalize Quincy's riverfront to increase economic development.
Plans to power up Quincy’s riverfront lies underground

Latest News

After more than two years of construction, students and staff officially moved into the new...
“It’s a good different:” School year kicks off in Macomb with middle schoolers in new building
An older barn destroyed by an EF-1 tornado just outside of Marcelline.
Illinois leading the nation in number of tornadoes this year
FILE - President Joe Biden, left, talks with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South...
At Camp David, Biden aims to nudge Japan and South Korea toward greater unity in complicated Pacific
Proceeds from “Maui Ola: A Benefit Concert for Maui" will support Maui’s communities severely...
LNLto air Maui Ola: A Benefit Concert for Maui
This is an interactive map from the Alaska Earthquake Center, showing the tsunami inundation...
New research reveals tsunami threat to Alaska’s largest city